OMG
Did Kris Jenner Finally Admit Kylie's Pregnant?
The 62-year-old makes surprising comments on Sunday's episode of 'KUWTK.'
Fans may finally have the proof they were looking for to confirm Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy! For months, she’s been in hiding, laying low and staying out of the spotlight amid reports she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. And on Sunday night, during the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris seemed to allude to her daughter’s situation.
