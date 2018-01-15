Did Kris Jenner Finally Admit Kylie's Pregnant?

During a phone call, the 62-year-old spoke about how people in Kylie's own circle would try to take photos of her to sell to the media, and said, "I really feel bad for Kylie because there's always somebody that's trying to exploit a certain situation." Could that "certain situation" be her pregnancy? Many viewers certainly thought so.

She continued, "To have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures they shouldn't be snapping is really, really stressful."









"You want to be able to trust the people that you're surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time, and that's extremely upsetting when you feel like you can't be in your own bedroom or bathroom."

While Kylie usually is the first person in front of the camera and at events, she has completely changed since reports first surfaced that she is gearing up for motherhood. “She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly. “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”