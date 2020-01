Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen have a furry connection. On Monday, January 6, The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star, 64, revealed the newest member of her family —a puppy named Bridgette. Chrissy, 34, and her husband John Legend also adopted a new pup that came from the same rescue, The Wagmore Pet Hotel & Spa. It wasn’t long before people started to speculate that the organization was giving celebrities first dibs at the dogs.