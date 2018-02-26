So Sad
'Hollywood Medium' Tyler Henry Connects With Kristin Cavallari's Late Brother In Emotional New Clip
‘Because of this thing, I’m not able to be who I want to be.’
It was back in 2015 when Kristin Cavallari’s 32-year-old brother Michael’s body was found dead in Utah under circumstances that have remained a mystery. After struggling to pick up the pieces for more than two years, The Hills star came one step closer to understanding the surroundings that led to her brother’s passing on the latest episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry. Click through to find out more.
