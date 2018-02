3 of 6

Kristin recently hinted at a possible return to reality TV while talking to her former Hills co-stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. “I’m open to [having a reality show],” Kristin told the married couple on their podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again. “I think that obviously the three of us come from similar backgrounds in that The Hills was a unique experience. I wouldn’t trade it for the world, but to go back to that now as a mom and a wife, it would have to be different. I would have to be an executive producer. I would have to have more control and it would have to be on my kind of terms.”