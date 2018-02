After months of speculation, Kylie Jenner, finally confirmed her pregnancy when she announced on Sunday that she's given birth to a baby girl!

The 20-year-old shared an 11-minute montage of never-before-seen clips from her pregnancy and from the birth of the newborn in an emotional post.

The makeup mogul even included a sweet clip of the babies hand and body right after the birth, but she left one thing out that's caused people all over the world to speculate — the babies name!

Fans have started decoding little clues and hints dropped throughout the video , and one thing they noticed was a recurring image of a butterfly. This has led fans to believe that the couple named the baby Mariposa, or Posie for short, which means butterfly in Spanish.

Fans have noticed all kinds of clues that point to the name. One major clue being that the Life Of Kylie star's mom, Kris Jenner, announced a new Kylie lip kit called Posie K on february 1st, the day she gave birth! "So cute! One of my favorite @kyliecosmetics shades!!" Kris tweeted. "Posie K is launching as a limited edition trio set to celebrate the second anniversary! Feb 5 on KylieCosmetics.com."

Not to mention the reality star and her baby daddy have matching butterfly tattoos!