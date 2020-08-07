Just days before her 23rd birthday, Kylie Jenner was spotted on August 6 rocking a menswear-inspired outfit as she left a meeting in Calabasas, California.

The makeup mogul hid her killer curves underneath a dusty blue oversized button-up shirtdress which accented her toned tanned legs. She accessorized the menswear-inspired frock with black leather knee-high boots featuring square heels and an all white Christian Dior saddle-shaped shoulder bag. She left her chocolate-colored locks longs and seemed to sport a lip color

As required by the state, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the mom to two-year-old Stomi, brought along a black face mask, although she was quick to remove it once out of the building.

INSIDE KYLIE JENNER’S QUARANTINE LIFE: TIME WITH DAUGHTER STORMI, SEXY PHOTOS WITH BFF AND MORE

Scroll through the gallery below to see more pics of Jenner’s most recent stylish outing.