Just days before her 23rd birthday, Kylie Jenner was spotted on August 6 rocking a menswear-inspired outfit as she left a meeting in Calabasas, California.
The makeup mogul hid her killer curves underneath a dusty blue oversized button-up shirtdress which accented her toned tanned legs. She accessorized the menswear-inspired frock with black leather knee-high boots featuring square heels and an all white Christian Dior saddle-shaped shoulder bag. She left her chocolate-colored locks longs and seemed to sport a lip color
As required by the state, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the mom to two-year-old Stomi, brought along a black face mask, although she was quick to remove it once out of the building.
