Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, Kylie Jenner has been spending most of her quarantine time at her $36 million mansion in Southern California.

The 22-year-old has been connecting with her millions of fans and followers via social media and stressing how important it is to self-quarantine and social distance. The makeup mogul has been very cautious about following the guidelines as well as encouraging her followers to do the same.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star did get a lot of heat for taking a luxurious trip to Navajo Nation, when communities there have been disproportionately affected, but Jenner has been riding out most of the year at her Holmby Hills mansion with her daughter, Stormi Webster.

The social media superstar has been keeping the public updated with some of her activities for the day, which includes, homemaking some delicious french toast and avocado toast as well as dressing up and posing in her sister’s Kim Kardashians’s Skims collection with her best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, who is more widely know as Stassie.

The young businesswoman is still able to promote her Kylie Cosmetics line with her filtered trendy videos and reposts of her Kylie Cosmetics models.

Jenner posted today on Instagram that she is adding three new products to her kylieskin line, which comes out on August 6. Her post follows with a sneak peek video and explanation of the ‘clear clarifying detox’ kit that benefits those with sensitive skin.

Jenner has also been seen during this time stripped of all the glitz and glamour. She has been spotted dressed down in a comfy sweats outfit, hair back and no makeup carrying some Lays chips to go hang out with her friend, Stassie.

She also appears to be enjoying spending time with her 2-two-year-old daughter as she videos the two of them playing with filters on her phone, hanging out in the backyard with their dogs, taking bubble baths, cuddling in bed, and running around their home laughing.

According to Billboard, Travis Scott was seen quarantining over a weekend with Jenner and their daughter at Jenner’s mansion. Jenner posted an Instagram video of the three stuffing their faces with ice cream.

The on-again-off-again couple was also spotted grabbing smoothies with their daughter as they drove to Laguna Beach, California in July. A source told Us Weekly that the “Sicko Mode” rapper and tv personality are focusing on co-parenting and not rushing anything in regards to their personal relationship.