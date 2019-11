Photo credit: INSTARImages

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight , Kris, 64, revealed that Kylie still has a long way to go. "This is her baby and this is her dream... She hasn’t even scratched the surface," Kris said of Kylie. "She feels like this is where she belongs. This is where her passion is and she really wants to use her creative side to develop her brand. This is what she wants to do for the rest of her life. She talks about it all the time."