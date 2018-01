"This Taylor swift Future Ed Sheeran end game song firee" the rapper tweeted on Monday.

Sorry Kylie! Tyga showed no loyalty to his pregnant ex-girlfriend, who's family is enemies with Taylor!

Kim Kardashian, have a huge, ongoing, public feud which started back in 2009 when Kim's husband, Kanye West, jumped on stage during Taylor's acceptance speech for best music video during the MTV VMA's. The rapper interrupted her to tell her that Beyonce deserved to win. As OK! readers know, the 'Blank Space' singer and Kylie's sister,, have a huge, ongoing, public feud which started back in 2009 when Kim's husband,, jumped on stage during Taylor's acceptance speech for best music video during the MTV VMA's. The rapper interrupted her to tell her thatdeserved to win.

Years later, in February of 2016, things got even worse when Kanye released his song, "Famous," which featured the line: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous." The music video even featured a wax figure of the 27-year-old, laying in bed with Kanye, naked.

Kanye insisted Taylor had approved of the line before the song came out: "I called Taylor and had a hour long convo with her about the line and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings," he said.

Taylor's camp denied her approval of the song though: "Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single 'Famous' on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, 'I made that bitch famous,'" they said in a statement.

Kim to the rescue! The reality star quickly stuck up for her husband, posting a secret recording of Taylor's phone conversation with Kanye to her Snapchat story. In the video, you can hear Taylor agree to the use of her name in the song.

But Taylor was not happy with being painted as a liar, and took to Twitter to defend herself. "Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that b***h' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened," she wrote. "You don't get to control someone's emotional response to being called 'that b***h' in front of the entire world. Of course I wanted to like the song. I wanted us to have a friendly relationship. While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot 'approve' a song you haven't heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination. I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009."