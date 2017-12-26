There She Is!
Kylie Jenner Poses With Khloe Kardashian After Her Noticeable Absence From The Family's Annual Christmas Card
The pregnant reality star makes a rare appearance with her older sister.
Kylie Jenner may have been a no-show on her family’s Christmas card, and has been missing in action lately, but she’s still around! The pregnant reality star, who is expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott, was captured on camera by her sister Khloe Kardashian, who is also having a baby!
