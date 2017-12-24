BABIES
Kim Kardashian Wants Kylie Jenner To Reveal Pregnancy For One Major Reason

December 24, 2017 9:52AM

The reality star sisters are both expecting in 2018.

Now that Khloe Kardashian has finally discussed her first pregnancy, millions of others are waiting for Kylie Jenner to talk about hers.  And it’s not only fans who are getting frustrated, it’s her older sister Kim Kardashian too.  Reports are saying that she has told her younger sister to reveal the baby news ASAP for one major reason.  Click-through for the details. 

It’s baby fever for several of the Kardashian sisters, as Khloe, Kim and Kylie are all expecting in the new year.
Kim, who is already a mother of two, is expecting her third child via surrogate with husband Kanye West
Kylie is expecting her first child very soon, in February, with rapper Travis Scott, although a song he just put out has people wondering if he is the baby daddy after all.
Reports are saying that Kim has told Kylie to finally speak about her pregnancy so it doesn’t deflect from the birth of her third child.  A source told The Sun that “Kim is urging Kylie to tell the world about pregnancy – look how excited everyone was to hear about Khloe’s baby. But Kylie is dragging her heels. She wants to do a whole photoshoot with [baby daddy] Travis Scott and he’s not around as he’s been on tour.”
“Kim is so keen for Kylie to get her news out there and everyone thinks its so Kylie’s announcement doesn’t overshadow Kim’s baby arriving. Kim’s surrogate is due early January and Kim will be doing a beautiful baby photoshoot with the new arrival just like she did with North and Saint,” the source continued.  
"Kim is so excited about the birth of her third child and can’t wait to share it with the world and her fans,” concluded the source.  
 Do you think Kim is in the wrong here?  Sound off in the comments. 

