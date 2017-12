Kim Kardashian Wants Kylie Jenner To Reveal Pregnancy For One Major Reason

Photo credit: Getty

Reports are saying that Kim has told Kylie to finally speak about her pregnancy so it doesn’t deflect from the birth of her third child. A source toldthat “Kim is urging Kylie to tell the world about pregnancy – look how excited everyone was to hear about Khloe’s baby. But Kylie is dragging her heels. She wants to do a whole photoshoot with [baby daddy] Travis Scott and he’s not around as he’s been on tour.”