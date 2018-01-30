NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
On Her Own!

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Refuses To Hire A Nanny For Her Baby

January 30, 2018 15:42PM

Find out what the 20-year-old plans to do instead.

Kylie Jenner is rich enough to have a whole staff wait on her hand and food if she so desires, but when it comes to her becoming a mom for the first time, she wants to put in all the work! The reality star, who is reportedly expecting a daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, is not putting her trust in anyone other than her family members.

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Refuses To Hire A Nanny For Her Baby

Back to intro
1/6
A source told People that Kylie hasn’t yet hired a nanny! She’s definitely going a different route than older sister Kim, who allegedly has not one, not two, but three nannies to help her out!
“At first, she only wants [mom Kris Jenner] and her sisters to help with the baby. She is worried about new people around the baby.”
Fortunately, her sisters are more than well-versed when it comes to raising kids, so even without a nanny, Kylie should be just fine!
Still, they've expressed concern about Kylie's young age, "but they will all support and help her once the baby arrives,” added an insider.
Meanwhile, Kylie has been quite the busy bee. She already put together her daughter's nursery, though her focus is maintaining a low profile and having a healthy pregnancy. “She clearly made a conscious decision to step away from the spotlight,” a source told People. “Kylie didn’t want her pregnancy to be a circus. She is actually very private about certain aspects of her personal life, and staying low key has given her time to really prepare for what’s coming.”
What are your thoughts on Kylie not hiring a nanny? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE