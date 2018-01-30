On Her Own!
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Refuses To Hire A Nanny For Her Baby
Find out what the 20-year-old plans to do instead.
Kylie Jenner is rich enough to have a whole staff wait on her hand and food if she so desires, but when it comes to her becoming a mom for the first time, she wants to put in all the work! The reality star, who is reportedly expecting a daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, is not putting her trust in anyone other than her family members.
