Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is 'Worrying' Her Family — Find Out Why!

The world is waiting with bated breath for Kylie Jenner‘s baby to be born, but her family undoubtedly is nervous about this new chapter in her life. The reality star was only with rapper Travis Scott for several months before getting pregnant, and let’s not forget she is just 20-years-old! That makes her the youngest Kardashian-Jenner to have a baby, as Kourtney was 30-years-old when she had her first child, Mason.