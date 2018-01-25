BABIES
Uh-Oh

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is 'Worrying' Her Family — Find Out Why!

January 25, 2018 9:33AM

The 20-year-old is 'very naive' about what comes with being a first-time mother.

The world is waiting with bated breath for Kylie Jenner‘s baby to be born, but her family undoubtedly is nervous about this new chapter in her life. The reality star was only with rapper Travis Scott for several months before getting pregnant, and let’s not forget she is just 20-years-old! That makes her the youngest Kardashian-Jenner to have a baby, as Kourtney was 30-years-old when she had her first child, Mason.

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is 'Worrying' Her Family — Find Out Why!

A source told People, "Her sisters have tried to give as much advice as possible.” Considering Kourtney and Kim both have three kids now, we're sure she will be just fine. On top of that, her mom, Kris, successfully raised six kids.
Still, they've expressed concern about Kylie's young age, "but they will all support and help her once the baby arrives,” added the insider.
Kylie is expecting a baby girl very soon, and recently came out of hiding after spending most of her pregnancy at home and with friends. She also is a part of her family's new Calvin Klein ad, though she strategically hides her belly while modeling the fashion wear.
“Kylie is very naive,” the insider continued, further detailing the famous family's thoughts about the baby news. “Spending time with other people’s kids is obviously completely different than being a mom 24/7. Kylie of course has no idea about all the hard work and sleepless nights.”
Travis, 25, is also going to be a first-time father, so this will be quite the experience for the young couple!
