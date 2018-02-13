NEWS
Kylie Jenner Shows Her Body Off On Instagram For The First Time Since Giving Birth

February 13, 2018 9:42AM

The 20-year-old is officially back on social media!

Kylie Jenner is officially back! After taking a hiatus from social media while she dealt with being pregnant for the first time, the young mom returned to Instagram and showed off her slim post-baby body. As reported, the 20-year-old gave birth to a baby girl, Stormi, on February 1. She shared the major news with a super cute video on YouTube which was watched over 50 million times! At the same time, she apologized for keeping fans in the dark about her pregnancy (though we all knew she was expecting!), noting, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned,” Kylie continued. “I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Kylie shows off her body and amazing makeup while in her Bentley, matching the car seats with her red Adidas tracksuit. While she was pretty much in the house during her pregnancy, prior to the reports surfacing, she seemed to ditch the tight outfits for more comfortable and casual outfits, and it looks like she's continuing that trend.
According to Stormi's birth certificate, she has taken her father’s surname. On it, boyfriend Travis Scott is listed as the father under his real name, Jacques Webster.
And though they've entered a major new chapter in their lives, Kylie and Travis reportedly have no plans on living together.
A source told People, "He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy."
The couple was only dating for several months prior to Kylie getting pregnant, but based on the video Kylie shared, Travis is more than thrilled about their first child.
