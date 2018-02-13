Kylie Jenner Shows Her Body Off On Instagram For The First Time Since Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner is officially back! After taking a hiatus from social media while she dealt with being pregnant for the first time, the young mom returned to Instagram and showed off her slim post-baby body. As reported, the 20-year-old gave birth to a baby girl, Stormi, on February 1. She shared the major news with a super cute video on YouTube which was watched over 50 million times! At the same time, she apologized for keeping fans in the dark about her pregnancy (though we all knew she was expecting!), noting, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned,” Kylie continued. “I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”