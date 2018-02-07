Seriously?
Uh-Oh! Inside Why Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have No Plans To Live Together Soon
The two recently welcomed their first child, Stormi.
Kylie Jenner may have just welcomed her first child, but she isn’t planning on taking any other major steps right now! The new mom, who is in the process of building a mega mansion worth over $2 million, will be the only one who’s name is on the lease, so Travis Scott will have to drive to her Los Angeles pad to spend time with her behind closed doors. According to People, the two are not ready to live together.
