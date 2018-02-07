COUPLES
Uh-Oh! Inside Why Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have No Plans To Live Together Soon

February 7, 2018 15:38PM

The two recently welcomed their first child, Stormi.

Kylie Jenner may have just welcomed her first child, but she isn’t planning on taking any other major steps right now! The new mom, who is in the process of building a mega mansion worth over $2 million, will be the only one who’s name is on the lease, so Travis Scott will have to drive to her Los Angeles pad to spend time with her behind closed doors. According to People, the two are not ready to live together.

Uh-Oh! Inside Why Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have No Plans To Live Together Soon

“He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy," a source said.
While they are not planning on living together, based on the video she shared of her big reveal, it is clear that Travis was with her every step of the way during the past nine months. And while they were together for just four months before getting pregnant, they appear to be going very strong.
“He’s very protective of Kylie, and his family embraced her, too,” the insider added. “Kylie has matured a lot since becoming pregnant. She’s much less dramatic than when she was with Tyga.”
As reported, Kylie confirmed her pregnancy this week, and it's been revealed she gave birth February 1. While she kept the pregnancy hidden for all nine months, she apologized to fans for doing so. ""I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she shared.
She continued, "I understand you're used to me bringing you along through all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."
