Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kylie embraced the attention that “Rise and Shine” garnered. On October 18, she posted an image of her face photoshopped onto the sun baby from the children's’ show Teletubbies. “No caption needed” she wrote. Sweatshirts were also added to the Kylie Jenner shop that have “Rise and Shine” written on the sleeves, with a picture of Kylie’s face in the sun on the front.