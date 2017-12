The two headed to the party together, and a source told People that while at the event, she "was playing down her bump at the party."





"She still acts like she wants to keep her pregnancy private," the insider continued.





Earlier this month, it was unclear whether or not Kyle and Travis were still together, especially after he was spotted leaving a ritzy Los Angeles strip club . He even posted a photo of the outing!

However, it seems he and Kylie are still in a relationship. As previously reported, the two began dating shortly after her relationship with Tyga.

While she has yet to speak about her pregnancy publicly, a source tells People, “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she’s ever been.”