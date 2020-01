Photo credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram Stories

Despite their complicated relationship status, Travis revealed that he will always love Kylie. “I love [my daughter Stormi’s] mommy and I always will,” Travis said of the makeup mogul before adding, “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.” Around the same time, a source reported that Travis is working on being “more than friends” with the reality star. “He wants so much more,” an insider told Hollywood Life . “[Travis] feels like he is so much more, regardless of where [Kylie’s] head is at.”