Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Spotted On Their First Date Since Welcoming Daughter Stormi

February 25, 2018 11:04AM

The two left in her $1 million ‘push present,’ a Ferrari LaFerrari.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott finally took a break from their daughter Stormi to enjoy a day out of the house with friends! The new parents were spotted on a date at Nobu, where they arrived in Kylie’s $1 million “push present,” a Ferrari LaFerrari.

Kylie and Travis tried to stay hidden as they left the Malibu hotspot. Kylie covered up her stomach with a red coat, and wore an oversized black Balenciaga t-shirt.
The new mom has reportedly lost 25 pounds since the birth of her daughter on February 1, but she isn’t showing off her post-baby body just yet!
The couple was joined by a group of friends, including mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kylie’s bestie Jordyn Woods. Inside the restaurant, they were also joined by Kylie’s mom Kris, an eyewitness told E! News.
"They were there for about two hours and enjoyed each other's company,” the observer dished. "They looked like they were happy to spend time with each other."
After lunch, the pair left in Kylie’s new Ferrari LaFerrari, which she showed off on Snapchat earlier that day and called her “push present.”
