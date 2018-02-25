Parents' Day Out
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Spotted On Their First Date Since Welcoming Daughter Stormi
The two left in her $1 million ‘push present,’ a Ferrari LaFerrari.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott finally took a break from their daughter Stormi to enjoy a day out of the house with friends! The new parents were spotted on a date at Nobu, where they arrived in Kylie’s $1 million “push present,” a Ferrari LaFerrari.
