No Carbs! No Sugars!

Inside Kylie Jenner’s ‘Insane’ Post-Baby Diet: ‘She’s Miserable’

February 21, 2018 13:36PM

Kim Kardashian has helped her sister lose 25 pounds in 10 days.

Kylie Jenner may have just given birth three weeks ago, but she’s already working off her baby weight! The new mom is following a strict diet, carefully orchestrated by her big sister Kim Kardashian. While Kylie is “miserable” over her new eating habits, she’s already lost 25 pounds in 10 days!

“After using a surrogate this time around, Kim has been living vicariously through Kylie with her pregnancy. She’s been helping Kylie every step of the way and giving her loads of advice, and has been waiting to whip her into shape the moment she had the baby,” a source told Heat magazine.
And apparently, Kim’s advice is working! “Kylie has already lost an insane amount of weight, after gaining around 35 pounds during pregnancy,” the insider claimed, adding that she eats “wild salmon for breakfast, turkey and salad for lunch, and then sometimes just soup early evening with some healthy snacks throughout the day.”
Kim told Kylie that if she wanted to get back into shape, she should waste no time. So the new mom got “straight back into training” and has been “sticking to 1,500 calories a day with absolutely no carbs or sugary treats.” But she’s been working with a trainer to “safely exercise” so soon after Stormi’s birth.
Kim knows the process works since she’s been down this road before. After she gave birth to Saint in 2015, she did a fitness and diet boot camp that helped her lose 69 pounds.
Still, though, it’s been hard for Kylie to trade in her favorite In-N-Out Burgers for turkey salads! “Kim has told Kylie that she’ll regret it later if she doesn’t do the hard work now, but she’s finding it miserable,” the source told Heat. “She knows she only has a bit to go so doesn’t want to give up, but it’s very hard.”
