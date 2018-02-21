No Carbs! No Sugars!
Inside Kylie Jenner’s ‘Insane’ Post-Baby Diet: ‘She’s Miserable’
Kim Kardashian has helped her sister lose 25 pounds in 10 days.
Kylie Jenner may have just given birth three weeks ago, but she’s already working off her baby weight! The new mom is following a strict diet, carefully orchestrated by her big sister Kim Kardashian. While Kylie is “miserable” over her new eating habits, she’s already lost 25 pounds in 10 days!
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!