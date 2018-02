This all started when the makeup mogul attempted to trademark the name “Kylie” back in 2014, but was blocked by the “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” singer in the process. Jenner’s claim was rejected in early 2017 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Rolling Stone, Minogue revealed that the move wasn't a direct jab at Jenner whatsoever.

“I’ve never met Kylie Jenner. I’ve never met any member of the family – actually, I’ve met Kendall just in passing at a fashion event – but I honestly don’t know them,” she told the magazine. “It’s awkward, because fans get so loyal and vocal, and we love that! But it was nothing personal at all, I’m at pains to say.”

"Trademark is long, it's boring, it's expensive, and it's really important. I've been doing that for years and years. It was just causing confusion with customers. As long as it's clear, then we can all win,” she continued.

To make things that much worse, Minogue tweeted an unfortunate play on words back in 2016, which made people believe that she was referring to Jenner as “a secondary reality-television personality.”

“What was upsetting to me was that there was – they attributed a quote to me. Can you imagine my saying that?,” she exclaimed. "That was just unfortunate that that is how those lawyers speak. So I genuinely hope that it’s understood: That certainly did not come from me.”