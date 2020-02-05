Former Lakers player Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims reportedly split a year after welcoming their son, Ashton. The model seemed to confirm the end of their relationship on social media.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Former Lakers player Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims reportedly split a year after welcoming their son, Ashton. The model seemed to confirm the end of their relationship on social media.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!