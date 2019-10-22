View this post on Instagram

Today, I am 1 year sober. This is the biggest accomplishment I’ve ever had in my life and the one I am most proud of. The moments I have had in the past year have been a blessing that I have been present for. I didn’t have that before. Today, I will celebrate my 1 year birthday because it’s exciting. It is also humbling. Because today, and every day after that, I will fight for it. But I wont give it up for anything ♥️