Lala Kent celebrated a very momentous occasion on October 22. The Vanderpump Rules star announced she’s officially one year sober with an emotional Instagram post.
Today, I am 1 year sober. This is the biggest accomplishment I’ve ever had in my life and the one I am most proud of. The moments I have had in the past year have been a blessing that I have been present for. I didn’t have that before. Today, I will celebrate my 1 year birthday because it’s exciting. It is also humbling. Because today, and every day after that, I will fight for it. But I wont give it up for anything ♥️
We’re smiling on the inside. #TheIrishman @bibhumohapatra @gianvitorossi @alexandrareneestyle
Goooood mooooorning, from me and my soulmate ♥️💃🐶 I hope you have the best day ever!
