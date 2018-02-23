NEWS
So Sad

Lamar Odom Struggling To Cope With The Tragic Loss Of Rasual Butler

February 23, 2018 11:13AM

The basketball player also said he misses being close with Rob Kardashian.

Lamar Odom is having a hard time dealing with the death of his close friend, former NBA star Rasual Butler, who died in a car accident with his wife Leah LaBelle on January 31, 2018. The basketball player said the experience made him realize how “thin that line between life and death [is].” Click through for more details.

“I just lost a really close friend in a car accident. His name was Rasual Butler and he was 38 years old," Lamar told Access Live. "You just realize how thin that line between life and death [is.] I mean, I was just talking to him and [then] seeing him in his coffin."
The former Washington Wizards player was killed in a car accident in Studio City, California. The 38-year-old lost control of his Range Rover and crashed into a strip mall parking lot. His wife, Leah, who was an R&B singer featured on American Idol, was in the passenger seat during the crash and was also killed.
In a separate interview, Lamar also mentioned he misses his close relationship with Rob Kardashian. "That's my guy. I miss him a lot to this day," he said. "I don't speak to him at all."
The two got very close when Lamar was married to Rob's sister Khloe. When Access host Kit Hoover suggested that they should reach out to Rob, Lamar agrees. "I think we should," he said.
Lamar also said he misses Kris Jenner and added that she was the reason he and Khloe ever got married. "She helped us get married in 30 days," he said. "She's kind of the reason it went down."
What do you think about Lamar missing Rasual and the Kardashian family? Let us know in the comments. 

