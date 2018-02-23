So Sad
Lamar Odom Struggling To Cope With The Tragic Loss Of Rasual Butler
The basketball player also said he misses being close with Rob Kardashian.
Lamar Odom is having a hard time dealing with the death of his close friend, former NBA star Rasual Butler, who died in a car accident with his wife Leah LaBelle on January 31, 2018. The basketball player said the experience made him realize how “thin that line between life and death [is].” Click through for more details.
