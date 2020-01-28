Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"Our hearts break at this tragedy. Our thoughts and our love go out to Kobe's wife, and to his children, his family and friends. We mourn the other seven people on that helicopter, whose loss is no less profound, and our hearts go out to their friends and their families too," the Cats actor continued. "I wish I could say something to make sense of it all, but I can't find the words. All I can say is this: If you can, take a moment, tonight or tomorrow, to call up someone you love and just let them know." Throughout his talk show, James, 41, displayed Kobe’s jersey numbers 8 and 24 on the marquee above his stage.