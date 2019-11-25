Former Law & Order: SVU star Diane Neal is hitting back at claims that she called co-star Mariska Hargitay a “total b***h’ and the rest of her cast “awful people.” The legal drama’s alum denied she has any beef with any of her former castmates.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Former Law & Order: SVU star Diane Neal is hitting back at claims that she called co-star Mariska Hargitay a “total b***h’ and the rest of her cast “awful people.” The legal drama’s alum denied she has any beef with any of her former castmates.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!