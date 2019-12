Photo credit: Shutterstock

“The USPTO has refused the TACO TUESDAY trademark application filed by LeBron James' company LBJ Trademarks, LLC.,” trademark law firm owner Josh Gerben tweeted . “The refusal, issued at 6:26 PM today, finds that TACO TUESDAY is a ‘commonplace’ message"The USPTO also said in a statement, “The applied-for mark is a commonplace term, message, or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-recognized concept or sentiment message' and therefore fails to function as a trademark,” the USPTO wrote.