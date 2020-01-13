It appears Liam Hemsworth has found love again. The Hunger Games star, 29, was spotted kissing model Gabriella Brooks as the pair got cozy at Byron Bay, Australia. This news comes months after the Australian native divorced his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus.
