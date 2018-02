Liam's constant traveling for work and leaving the singer at home alone with their 11-month-old baby, Bear, has put a major strain on their relationship, according to reports.

"Cheryl has always understood he would have to work hard and be absent but the reality is that it's not an easy thing to deal with. This relationship is hanging by a thread. Both of them are devastated," an insider recently dished.

But that didn't stop them from attending the BRIT awards together on Wednesday night. However, the couple did not look happy as they left an after-party for the star-studded event.

With frowns on both of their faces, they headed into their waiting car.

And during the show, things were even worse. Although they put on a smile for the cameras, backstage the couple reportedly "barely spoke to each other."

An onlooker told The Sun: "Backstage, both Cheryl and Liam looked very tense — everyone was staring at them and they were both surrounded by their massive entourages."

"They barely spoke when they were waiting backstage — occasionally, Cheryl would whisper into Liam's ear, but they were mainly speaking to the people around them," the witness continued.