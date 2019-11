Photo credit: INSTARImages

Fellow Masked Singer judge Jackie ‘O’ Henderson backed up Lindsay's claim. “So Lindsay bought them a house load of furniture. And then, as soon as they moved in, according to Lindsay, he split up with Ali. And then I think Ali moved out,” she said. Aliana and Cody moved in together in Venice Beach while they were still dating and, reportedly, Lindsay never got her stuff back. It's unclear whether the “On My Mind” singer knew the furniture was from Lindsay.