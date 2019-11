Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson‘s new relationship already has the approval of their moms. Tish Cyrus and Angie Simpson weighed in on their children’s budding romance on social media, and could not be happier to see them together. Miley, 26, and Cody, 22, initially sparked romance rumors on October 3. Days later, the lovebirds made their relationship status official, and have been inseparable since.