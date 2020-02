Photo credit: INSTARImages

Lionel is also confident that Sofia has what it takes to be successful. “She’s got the attitude,” he said about Sofa. He also noted that all of his children possess "great attitudes” about working in show business. “She sings too. I’m so excited about her." But though he's willing to share career advice, when it comes to Sofia's personal life , he never interferes. “I don’t,” he said. “You can’t step in there. It just doesn’t work. If you’re a parent, you’ll understand.”