Photo credit: INSTARImages

As part of the KarJenner clan, Sofia made her first appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in October 2019 . The model accompanied her boyfriend and the Poosh founder on their family vacation to Finland. “Traveling with a family like this is a unique situation that not everyone does,” Scott said during the episode, appearing overwhelmed by Sofia and Kourtney’s presences. “I definitely think this trip, out of the other trips we’ve been on, has a little bit more pressure because the truth of the matter is, there are camera crews everywhere, tons of people walking around that Kourtney and I have known for over 10 years.”