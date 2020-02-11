There appears to be trouble in paradise between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. Even though the A-list couple has been dating for over two years, according to sources close to the couple, they sometimes are on-again, off-again behind the scenes.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
There appears to be trouble in paradise between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. Even though the A-list couple has been dating for over two years, according to sources close to the couple, they sometimes are on-again, off-again behind the scenes.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!