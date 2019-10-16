trending in REALITY TV
View this post on Instagram
Doomed to die...just arrived at @vanderpumpdogs he will be available for adoption shortly #adoptdontshop #rescuedogs
A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on
View this post on Instagram
@caesarspalace knows how to treat the puffster well! 😂💝
A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on
View this post on Instagram
After I left the pound, life was never the same 😂💕 #vanderpom @caesarspalace @vanderpumpvegas
A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on
View this post on Instagram
You know we love companies that give back, so I am always happy to wear @diffeyewear ! I love their variety of gorgeous frames and for every pair of DIFFs sold, they donate the gift of sight through medicine, surgeries, glasses, eye exams, and more! Use the code ‘LVP20' for $20 off your order today at diffeyewear.com 💕 #shopwithapurpose
A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on
View this post on Instagram
One of my favorite men, on my birthday 💝
A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on
View this post on Instagram
WIN A VERY VANDERPUMP GETAWAY WITH ME IN LA!! @VanderpumpDogs and I have teamed up with @Prizeo to give you the ultimate getaway, in support of The Vanderpump Dog Foundation. Tag the friend you’d like to come see us with- we can’t wait to meet you!!! To enter, click the link in my bio or visit Prizeo.com/vanderpump ! A minimum of $10 will give you entries into our raffle, with the GRAND PRIZE being a 3 night stay at the Intercontinental Century City, (2) VIP Tickets to our annual Vanderpump Dog Gala, dinner at PUMP & SUR, cocktails at Tom Tom & a day at @VanderpumpDogs! The best part... you and a guest will be flown to LAX from wherever @JetBlue flies! To date, we have found furever homes for over 1,000 dogs at our Retail & Rescue Center in Los Angeles, provided a safe haven for hundreds of dogs in China, rescued from the dangers of the Yulin Dog Meat Festival, provide monthly care for hundreds of dogs in Venezuela, and have provided shelter for dogs rescued from horrific disasters in the US. Our efforts are ongoing and your contribution to this campaign will allow us to continue our mission. Thank you to everyone who has donated over the years, it’s because of you that thousands of dogs are looked after and smiling everyday! Together we can make a difference. To enter, click the link in my bio or visit Prizeo.com/vanderpump
A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on
- Lisa Vanderpump
