It was a big day on The Real on February 17. Hosts Loni Love, Tamera Mowry, Amanda Seales, Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai celebrated their milestone 1,000th episode! The ladies also gave a special shout-out to ex-cohost Tamar Braxton.

