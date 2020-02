Photo credit: Shutterstock

The incident came just weeks after the model sparked engagement rumors. Lori has been linked to rapperand seemingly confirmed their relationship on January 12. Lori shared a short clip on her social media where she was seen pulling the 36-year-old's head to close to hers. He then kissed her on the cheek. “Life is Good,” Lori captioned the clip of the two. The saying was coincidentally also the name of the singer's single with with