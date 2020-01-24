Lori Harvey posted a video on January 23 rocking a diamond on her ring finger just days after she seemingly confirmed her relationship with Future! The model sparked engagement rumors with a very pointed caption.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Lori Harvey posted a video on January 23 rocking a diamond on her ring finger just days after she seemingly confirmed her relationship with Future! The model sparked engagement rumors with a very pointed caption.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!