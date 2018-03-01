NEWS
Have Mercy!

Lori Loughlin Understands Why 'Full House' Fans Wish She Married John Stamos

March 1, 2018 13:17PM

'We do love each other.'

Lori Loughlin, aka Aunt Becky, finally addressed fans that have always wished she’d married John Stamos, who played her character’s husband Uncle Jesse on Full House. The only problem is, the actress is actually already married to fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. “Whenever I post something with my husband, people will write comments,” Lori revealed. Click through for more details!

Even though more than two decades have passed since Full House ended, fans still reach out to Lori about how she should've married John. “Oh yes, whenever I post something with my husband, people will write comments,” she revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “I laugh now, I think its funny. They’re like, ‘You should’ve married John!’”
And even Lori's husband Mossimo finds it funny! “What’s even funnier though, is sometimes my husband will comment back and say, ‘Yeah, you should have [married Stamos]!’ or something funny like that. Like, he'll just pop off!” the star said.
Lori and Mossimo married in 1997, and apparently he's a big fan of John's! “Oh my gosh, [my husband] loves John," Lori said. "He has a great sense of humor about it. Now, I read it and I’m completely numb to it. I’m not offended by it, I actually think it’s very sweet that people are so emotionally involved in the Jesse and Becky characters, that they really want to see this onscreen couple that they love so much be an off-screen couple too."
She added, "Just know, we are great friends and we do love each other." Aw!
Maybe there's still hope for Becky and Jesse! Or maybe not, since John is expecting his first child with wife Caitlin McHugh, and Lori couldn't be happier for him. “I'm so excited for him. It's long overdue and his wife is a really great girl. She's very good for him. I'm happy that they found each other, and I'm really excited that he's going to be a dad,” she said. “He's so good with kids. I know he's always wanted a family. This has been a priority for him… I think it’s a great union and I think he's going to be a wonderful dad.”
