Have Mercy!
Lori Loughlin Understands Why 'Full House' Fans Wish She Married John Stamos
'We do love each other.'
Lori Loughlin, aka Aunt Becky, finally addressed fans that have always wished she’d married John Stamos, who played her character’s husband Uncle Jesse on Full House. The only problem is, the actress is actually already married to fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. “Whenever I post something with my husband, people will write comments,” Lori revealed. Click through for more details!
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!