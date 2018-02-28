Bringing The Funny
Luann De Lesseps Pokes Fun At Her Arrest & Stint In Rehab During Cabaret Debut
The ‘RHONY’ star took jabs at herself to a sold-out crowd in NYC on Tuesday night.
Luann De Lesseps brought all the jokes last night in New York City, where she made her cabaret debut in her show #CountessAndFriends. The humor, for the most part, was at her own expense, as the reality star poked fun at herself regarding her recent arrest and stint in rehab. She also took some jabs at her fellow Real Housewives! Click through to see what went down.
