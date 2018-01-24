Bad To Worse
Luann De Lesseps Charged With Felony After Drunken Arrest, Faces 5 Years In Prison
The 'RHONY' star allegedly attacked a police officer on Christmas Eve.
Luann De Lesseps’ 2018 just went from bad to worse. After being arrested in Palm Beach, FL, on Christmas Eve 2017 for drunkenly trespassing in a hotel room and allegedly hitting a police officer, the Real Housewives of New York City star has just been hit with three charges related to the alleged drunken tirade — and could face up to five years in prison for one of the charges!
