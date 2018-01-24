REALITY TV
Bad To Worse

Luann De Lesseps Charged With Felony After Drunken Arrest, Faces 5 Years In Prison

January 24, 2018 15:55PM

The 'RHONY' star allegedly attacked a police officer on Christmas Eve.

Luann De Lesseps’ 2018 just went from bad to worse. After being arrested in Palm Beach, FL, on Christmas Eve 2017 for drunkenly trespassing in a hotel room and allegedly hitting a police officer, the Real Housewives of New York City star has just been hit with three charges related to the alleged drunken tirade — and could face up to five years in prison for one of the charges!

Luann has reportedly been charged with a felony count of resisting an officer with violence, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.
The Countess is also being charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Luckily for Lu, two charges of the felony counts by corruption were not filed against her.
Luann’s charges comes just one day after the Bravo star left rehab and returned to NYC to reunite with her RHONY co-stars. “The gang’s all here! #reunited,” Ramona Singer captioned this now-deleted pic. Via Twitter, Luann told fans she was “doing great.”
Luann spent the first weeks of 2018 in rehab, which she entered soon after her arrest. The housewife blamed her drunken Christmas Eve outburst on “buried emotions” that boiled over during her first return to Palm Beach since she and Tom D’Agostino married there on New Year’s Eve 2016. The two announced their split just seven months later.
