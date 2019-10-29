Luann de Lesseps isn’t missing her former Real Housewives of New York costar Bethenny Frankel. In a recent interview, the Bravo star claimed that since the Skinnygirl mogul’s surprise exit from the series, she and the remaining cast have been “relieved.”
