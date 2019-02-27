As the queen of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump likes all aspects of her life look the part. From the lavish parties she throws to the mansion with its own name, each detail is luxe. After all, it’s no mystery that Lisa’s net worth is built around a multi-million dollar brand. This housewife can afford it.

Since 1982, Lisa and her husband Ken Todd have accumulated vast wealth from 26 successful bars and restaurants — a fortune which is estimated at $75 million. Then, there’s her success on the reality TV shows The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills and the spinoff Vanderpump Rules for which she earns $500,000 annually. Not to mention the savvy businesswoman has used her fame to launch her own jewelry and home collections.

So, what does Lisa buy with her hard earned fortune? Why, on beautiful things of course! Keep reading to find out just how much it costs to live like a Vanderpump.