NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

macaulay culkin live tweets Oscars 2018 pp View Gallery
‘WHA!?!’

Macaulay Culkin Hilariously Live Tweets The Oscars After Promising To Boycott Them

March 5, 2018 11:37AM

‘I’m bummed this is the FOURTH year in a row I was left out of In Memoriam.’

Macaulay Culkin may have had the most fun during the Oscars on Sunday night, and it could be because he didn’t even bother to watch the show! However, he still managed to live tweet them from home while wearing a tuxedo, making ramen, and throwing major shade at men in Hollywood, including Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein. Click through to see Macaulay’s hilarious Oscar tweets.

Macaulay Culkin Hilariously Live Tweets The Oscars After Promising To Boycott Them

Back to intro
1/7
“I will be live tweeting the Oscars tonight, but I won’t be watching them. WHA!?! That’s crazy!” Macaulay tweeted, adding, “Question: Do you guys have any suggestions for what I should be doing instead of watching the show?”
“Here’s some things I’m doing instead of watching the #oscars,” Macaulay continued, tweeting out a photo of himself wearing a tuxedo and making ramen on his kitchen stove.
He also shared a pic of him playing the guitar and later of a video of him “playing with myself.” In the video, Macaulay played with a toy doll version of himself and enacted a scene from Home Alone.
Macaulay also name-dropped Harvey and Kevin, who were both accused of sexual harassment last year. “EXCLUSIVE: I heard Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein were going to come disguised as a very tall man in a long trench coat but they got busted by security. #Oscars,” he wrote.
Macaulay didn’t stop there. “Casey Affleck couldn’t make it cause he was stuck in the 1950s,” he tweeted. He followed that up with, “James Franco is a disaster. Artists?” Both actors have been accused of sexual harassment but have denied the claims.
The actor also joked, “I’m bummed this is the FOURTH year in a row I was left out of In Memoriam. #Oscars #NotDeadYet.” And he gave a shout out to his girlfriend Brenda Song, writing, “#Oscars PREDICTION: Best Song: @BrendaStrong.”
See more of Macaulay's tweets here. What do you think of Macaulay’s Oscar tweets? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Toya Harris Gets Real About Her Money Problems
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1