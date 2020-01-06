MGK was seen getting into a car with the Underworld actress after partying at the Chateau Marmont.
On Monday, January 5, Kate, 46, took to her Instagram Stories to explain why the two were seen leaving together, saying that the rapper was locked out of his house. Shortly after, MGK tweeted, “I should’ve never went out tonight.” The duo’s spotting is significant because Kate used to date MGK’s friend, Pete.
Pete, 25, and Kate were first linked together back in January 2019, ironically after leaving Netflix’s Golden Globes party. A source close to the two at the time told Page Six, “[Pete and Kate] were flirting all night and sipping champagne.” Adding “They were outside on the patio and left together.”
The Saturday Night Live star later addressed their relationship in March 2019 during an episode of SNL. The comedian also spoke one the backlash they were receiving due to their huge age difference, he was 25 and she was 45.
Pete appeared on the Weekend Update portion of SNL on Saturday, March 9. He first cracked some jokes surrounding controversial figures R. Kelly and Michael Jackson. Costar Colin Jost then asked Pete if there was anything else he wanted to talk about... which led the actor to talk about Kate.
The What Men Want actor jokingly replied, “Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference,” Pete replied. “But it doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this.” Pete then listed several A-list men who have been in May-December romances, most of whom have been linked to women who were twenty years younger than them which included, Scott Disick, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Alec Baldwin.
Pete and Kate ultimately ended their relationship in April 2019. While Kate hasn’t been officially linked to anyone, Pete is currently dating model Kaia Gerber. The couple were first linked together in October 2019 after the comedian was spotted leaving Kaia’s apartment shortly after they both walked in the Alexander Wang fashion show.
