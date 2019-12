Angie revealed on her Instagram account, "Today was an interesting day. I woke up to get ready for work but I couldn’t really walk and I found myself throwing up. So I took a bath, layed back down, and called my boss to tell them I’d be late. The next thing I know I’m waking up trying to find my phone. I called my doctor who said to get to ER quickly. I called Brad to come and get me, since I couldn’t walk and I saw 2 or 3 of everything. The Dr. ran several tests and they are concerned about my liver, gall bladder, hip bone, and brain. They gave me some medicine and are keeping me overnight. But it’s ok. God already knew it was going to happen and He already knew that I was going to desperately need Him today. I’ve had to close my eyes all day because everything was double and wavy. By keeping my eyes closed I spent the day praying and listening. Whatever you are going through today, try your best to listen to God. Give Him all your fears, all your sicknesses, and all your worries. Let your trials produce perseverance in you and make you complete. #alwaysbekind #staystrongmightywarrior #itsonlycancer."