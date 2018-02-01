NEWS
Fighting Words

Tell Us How You Really Feel! You've Got To Hear Mama June's Explicit Rant About Pumpkin's Baby Daddy

February 1, 2018 14:16PM

'He needs to shape up or ship out.'

Mama June has made it clear she is not okay with her 17-year-old daughter Lauren Pumpkin” Shannon had a child with her fiancé Josh Efird. The From Not to Hot star recently faced off with Josh on the show. And now, she’s once again letting her real feelings about him be known. Click through to see what she had to say!

The 38-year-old vented about her future son-in-law in a recent exclusive E! clip. "Josh gets on my ever-loving last f--king damn nerve," she said. "I told him he needs to get a better job if he's going to support my grandchild. Every time he thinks that I let my guard down, I'll be there saying, ‘Boom motherf--ker.'"

 
Pumpkin, 17, gave birth to Ella Grace Efird in December. Her mom has been concerned that Josh, 19, won't be able to support them.
"Pumpkin knows ain't none of my babies' daddies stuck around," she said. "But I don't want the same thing to happen to her. She is 17; still in high school; supposed to be graduating this year and now she's having a child."
She's worried about their finances. "Pumpkin doesn't understand bills. Like, she's always coming [to me saying], ‘Hey, I need $100. Hey, I need gas.'" she continued. "But if Josh thinks I'm always going to be him and Pumpkin's safety net, they got another damn thing coming."
That's when the matriarch put her foot down. "Pumpkin, I'm always going to be there for her," she said, "but Josh, he needs to shape up or ship out."
