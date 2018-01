Mama June and her family were attending the Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta season 2 premiere party at Woodruff Arts Center on January 9 in Atlanta, Georgia.

She recently underwent a major weight loss transformation , where she lost hundreds of pounds.

The reality TV star beamed while posing with her daughters and granddaughter. Lauryn aka "Pumpkin" gave birth to a baby girl in December.

Mama June looked especially healthy, considering she was recently rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency.

It's unclear what was wrong with her, but viewers can find out when they tune into the new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot.