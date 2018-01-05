Mama June Rushed To Hospital In Dramatic New Trailer For 'From Hot To Not'

The trailer for the second season of Mama June: From Hot To Not, which premieres January 12th, was posted by WE TV today to their YouTube channel, and there were some dramatic scenes in this upcoming season.

In one of the clips, the preview showed Mama June being rushed to the hospital!

"Every day it's worse and worse and worse and worse," the reality star said in the clip as it showed various family members crying

So what happened to the 38-year-old that sent her to the hospital? The reason behind the emergency trip was unclear in the preview. Guess we'll have to wait until the show premieres to find out!

Honey Boo Boo, will be coaching her! In the trailer, is also revealed that Mama June is planning to enter a beauty pageant, and her daughter,, will be coaching her!