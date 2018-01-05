REALITY TV
Emergency!

Mama June Rushed To Hospital In Dramatic New Trailer For 'From Hot To Not'

January 5, 2018

See the photos from the new clip of the upcoming season, which premieres January 12.

The trailer is here for season 2 of Mama June: From Hot To Not, and it is JUICY! In the sneak peak, it showed Mama June practicing for a beauty pageant, kissing a mystery man, and even being rushed to the hospital in a super scary clip! Click through our gallery for the details.

The trailer for the second season of Mama June: From Hot To Not, which premieres January 12th, was posted by WE TV today to their YouTube channel, and there were some dramatic scenes in this upcoming season.
In one of the clips, the preview showed Mama June being rushed to the hospital!
"Every day it's worse and worse and worse and worse," the reality star said in the clip as it showed various family members crying.
So what happened to the 38-year-old that sent her to the hospital? The reason behind the emergency trip was unclear in the preview. Guess we'll have to wait until the show premieres to find out!
In the trailer, is also revealed that Mama June is planning to enter a beauty pageant, and her daughter, Honey Boo Boo, will be coaching her!
The exciting new clip also showed the mom-of-four kissing a mystery man.
