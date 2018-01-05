Emergency!
Mama June Rushed To Hospital In Dramatic New Trailer For 'From Hot To Not'
See the photos from the new clip of the upcoming season, which premieres January 12.
The trailer is here for season 2 of Mama June: From Hot To Not, and it is JUICY! In the sneak peak, it showed Mama June practicing for a beauty pageant, kissing a mystery man, and even being rushed to the hospital in a super scary clip! Click through our gallery for the details.
