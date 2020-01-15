Mandy Moore has a new album on the way! The This Is Us actress revealed her seventh studio project is going to be released nearly 11 years since her last album.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Mandy Moore has a new album on the way! The This Is Us actress revealed her seventh studio project is going to be released nearly 11 years since her last album.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!