The New Marchesa Lookbook Is Here, But Will Anyone Buy It Amid Weinstein Scandal?

Keren Craig, released the pics of their pre-fall collections on Thursday without holding press conferences, an unusual move, The Marchesa and Marchesa Notte lines, co-created by Georgina and, released the pics of their pre-fall collections on Thursday without holding press conferences, an unusual move, Women’s Wear Daily reported.

The statement accompanying the book described the Marchesa collection as a visit to “a nocturnal garden party, boasting drama silhouettes and colors.” The Notte line evokes the “vibrant, tropical fantasy that was the kingdom of Hawaii and their last crown princess, Ka’iulani,” the statement read.

Ashley Judd, who accused the producer of sexual harassment or assault. On October 10, Georgina announced she’d be leaving Harvey after a bombshell New York Times expose included allegations from several women, including actress, who accused the producer of sexual harassment or assault. Over 50 women have since brought forth claims against Harvey.

In a statement, Georgina said, “My heart breaks for the all the women who have suffered.” A source told People that while Georgina knew her husband had a bad temper, she had no idea about his alleged sexual misconduct

“She never would have stayed married if she’d known,” the insider said, but admitted that their relationship was mutually beneficial from a business standpoint. “Their relationship started out with the understanding that if you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours,” the source claimed.